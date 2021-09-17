Rockford infrastructure is getting a facelift

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Several Rockford roadways, bridges and sidewalks are getting a facelift, as the city said it’s Capital Improvement Plan is unfolding nicely.

The plan’s goal is to make the community safer.

“The neighborhood came forward, and wanted to bring to the attention of the city, that there are certain streets that do need more attention, but do not always fall on the radar,” said Steve Booth, the Director of Development at ORCHiD Neighborhood Development.

ORCHiD met with members of Rockford Public Works to discuss some of the City of Rockford’s plans.

“The Capital Improvements Program focuses on infrastructure, so that includes roadways, bridges, side walks, bicycle facilities and our traffic signals, as well as our storm water improvements,” said Tim Hinkens, a City Engineer for Rockford. “We definitely appreciate comments from citizens and their input. Our staff can not be and live on those all the time, so their input is very important to us.”

The money for the program comes from the local infrastructure sales tax and motor fuel tax, as well as state and federal grants.

The city plans to fix 100 roadways before the end of the year.

“The focus right now is finishing up all the projects and roadway resurfacing projects before the end of the year, before the weather gets to freezing,” said Hinkens.

Booth said he was glad specific issues were addressed, and that overall he is optimistic for the changes to come.

“The city put together a program to do this water main and replacement, and in the southern part of the neighborhood, by Constance Lane Elementary School, they are going to be pulling up and replacing outdated and obsolete, and potentially lead containing, service lines,” said Booth. “We are really heartened that they came to the meeting with an open mind, wanting to know what could be done to address the needs of the neighborhood.”

The program is updated every year. This fall, the Public Works Department will be introducing it’s new plan to the city council.