ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Neighborhood Improvement Initiative” is back.

There will be five different days this year, each one dedicated to a neighborhood. City employees and volunteers will be out making physical improvements, such as patching potholes, trimming trees and picking up garbage and debris.

City staff will also be going door-to-door to let residents know about different resources and services that are available.

“You’ll have our fire department going out and putting up smoke detectors. You will also have our police department going out, and if residents request doing safety checks of their home and providing them additional resources and information,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “We’re really excited. We told the residents last year that we’re not just coming out there once, and it’s not just this workday. We’re going to continue to invest in these neighborhoods.”

Each day will end with a block party for the community.

The first cleanup will take place Thursday in the neighborhood around Lewis Lemon Elementary School.