ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline organization addressed the need for a comprehensive, community-wide approach to reducing poverty Wednesday morning.

It was part of “The Bridges Out of Poverty Rockford Initiative.” One Body Collaboratives held an update for the initiative at the Forest City Church. The project launched two years ago as an evidence-based approach to lowering poverty.

It helps stateline residents in poverty move to become more self-sufficient. The initiative is led by those who at one time were less fortunate and want to see others do the same.

“You have to have people that are under resourced at the table making these decisions, so many times the programs and the policies that are created at agencies or non-profits are created by individuals that come from middle class and they don’t understand the complexities of poverty,” said Mary Cacioppi, executive director of One Body Collaboratives.