ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local artists will leave their mark on some Rockford intersections this summer.

As part of a partnership between the City of Rockford and the Rockford Area Arts Council, more than 40 traffic light control utility boxes will be wrapped with vinyl designs.

Local artists have been tapped to present designs, 12 of which will be chosen.

Mary McNamara Bernsten, executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council, said every city ward will be represented.

“Involving local artists means we are going to have representation from a diverse group of people. Diverse in terms of socioeconomic, diverse in terms of race, diverse in terms of creativity, and different types of images and approaches,” she said.

Artists will receive $250 for their designs, and are encouraged to consider themes such as: Screw City manufacturing history; the Nelson sock monkey; the Rockford Peaches women’s baseball team; LGBTQIA Awareness & Inclusion; African American culture; Native American culture; Hispanic American Culture; Police/Fire/Military; and more.

Designs must be submitted by April 4th and winners will be revealed mid-month.