ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The health and safety of families depends on safe drinking water, which is why Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the City is investing in drinking water infrastructure upgrades.

State and federal lawmakers were in town on Tuesday to announce new funding for water improvements. The group visited a Ferguson Street neighborhood, the site of a lead service line replacement project.

They also toured a radium treatment plant on Spring Brook Road.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said that public health starts with safe drinking water.

“We just assume if you turn on the faucet, it’s gonna be good enough to drink. It’s not always the case,” Durbin said. “But, communities like Rockford are proving that if you invest in the community and safe drinking water, it pays off.”

Rockford has replaced more than 1,400 toxic lead service lines in the last three years. The City plans to replace 500 lines per year to get the lead out of the system.