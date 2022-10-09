ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline kids got to kick off all the fun of Halloween a little early Sunday.

Screw City Jeeps held “815 Trunk or Treat” in Rockford. The Jeeps were all lined up and decorated in the Halloween spirit, and kids got to go trick-or-treating at each car.

Organizers are happy to see how much the event has grown in its fourth year.

“Every year it’s bigger and bigger. The first year we did this there were 20 or so Jeeps. We outgrew the location every year, and this year will probably be our last location here because we already outgrew it,” said Club President Randon Spires. “We had more Jeeps reserved than what we could fit, so next year will be an even bigger space to give back even more.”

There was a DJ, food trucks and an organization that had costumes for kids who needed one this year.