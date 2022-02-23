ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice held a job fair for stateline RN’s, LPN’s and social workers to explore the world of hospice care.

The job fair took place on Wednesday at their headquarters located on Harrison Avenue. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in walk-in interviews and learn more about working in hospice. Some of the benefits include 401k, paid holidays, tuition reimbursements and paid time off.

One person who works with Northern Illinois Hospice believes that it is a different kind of job to work for.

“I think that for people who aren’t sure about getting into hospice care, like I said, it is a calling,” said Amy Mastroianni, Northern Illinois Hospice’s experience director of strategic marketing and community engagement. “It’s a very unique job when someone is at the end of life, and so people who are interested being welcomed into other people’s homes.”

More information on hospice care can be found on Northern Illinois Hospice’s website.