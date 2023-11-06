ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is set to join a nationwide class action lawsuit seeking damages for water contaminated by “forever chemicals.”

The suit alleges that two chemical companies, DuPont and 3M, contaminated water across the country with hazardous Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Dupont corporate headquarters is seen on December 11, 2015 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) A picture taken on June 15, 2021, shows the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht, Antwerp LO. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

PFAS are man-made chemicals used in creating oil and grease resistant food packaging, water and stain resistant textiles, and fire fighting foams. However, they have a strong carbon-flourine bond that resist natural breakdown processes, earning them the moniker of “forever chemicals.”

Later research linked PFAS exposure to increased risk of cancer, liver damage, compromised immune function, developmental disorders, and hormonal disruption.

Sanding sheets manufactured by 3M are offered for sale at a big box retailer on January 28, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Furnace filters manufactured by 3M are offered for sale at a big box retailer on January 28, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rockford Public Works Director Kyle Saunders said the City must join the suit by December 4th.

Currently, Rockford pays tens of thousands of dollars annually to monitor and treat its water, and Saunders said joining the suit could help recoup some of those costs.

“We think it’s in the best interests of our city to opt in, file a claim, recoup our costs on monitoring, and then obviously evaluate our options moving forward as the science gets better, and regulations evolve. We just want to be in a good position to protect our city moving forward,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.