Rockford junior golfer heading to national finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An eleven-year-old Rockford golfer is heading to the finals.

Ledius Felipe would reportedly watch the TV for hours when he was younger, watching and mimicking the professionals competing in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Next year, he get to compete at the same place that peaked his interest in the sport.

Felipe’s place at the finals was clinched on September 11, when he placed first in the boys 10-11 age division at the Drive, Chip and Putt Regional Qualifier. Felipe will be competing at the finals on April 3, 2022, just one day before the 2022 Masters Tournament begins.

“I was surprised, but very excited, that I did so well,” Felipe said after the qualifiers at Medinah Country Club. “I would not be where I am today without family support, a lot of great golf instructors and many hours of practice. This is a moment I will never forget.”

Felipe began taking golf lessons offered through the Rockford Park District at age five. Lloyd McWilliams, A PGA member and Rockford Park District Instructor, is not surprised with how Felipe’s golf game has turned out.

“Playing the greatest game in the world has always come easy for Ledius,” said McWilliams. “I never had to teach him how to swing, he just needed to learn more technique. He is a determined young man with a big future.”

Felipe is the first local junior golfer to make it to the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition.