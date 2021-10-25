Rockford Juvenile arrested after abandoning stolen vehicle used in armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, Rockford Police SCOPE officers found a stolen vehicle around Charles and Seventh Street, which was reportedly used in an armed robbery earlier in the day.

Police say it was approximately 11:00 p.m. when the vehicle came to a stop near Furman Street and Irving Avenue.

Three suspects then fled on foot and a Rockford Police K9 was a able to seek out one of the suspects who was hiding in a garage on Arthur Avenue.

The suspect was a 17-year-old male and was put taken into custody and booked in Juvenile Detention.

According to police, the Juvenile suspect was charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Stolen Auto, and Resisting Arrest.

