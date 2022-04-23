ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A juvenile boy has been taken into custody for sending bomb threats to two local middle schools.

Officers responded to RESA Middle School on April 20 for reports of a bomb threat made to the school. Officers were advised that a phone call had come in around 12:20 p.m. and the school was evacuated as a precaution.

A similar threat had been called in the day before at Lincoln Middle School. The school was forced to evacuate as a precaution as well.

Rockford Police Detectives, along with with the Rockford Police Intel Unit and School Resource Officers, as well as RPS 205 Security, continued an investigation into the incidents and identified the suspect as a 12-year-old juvenile male. He was taken into custody and is being lodged in Juvenile Detention.

He has been charged with threatening destruction of a school or violence, death, and bodily harm against a school, school function, or event.