Rockford K9 tracks down suspect who ran from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a K9 officer was used Wednesday to locate and help apprehend Jovon Dubose, 19, after he sped away from a traffic stop, crashed, and ran from police.

Police say the incident began in the area of Huffman and Vernon Street when the officers attempted to pull the car driven by Dubose over, but it sped away.

A short time later, police said they found the car after it had hit a tree on N. Rockton Avenue. The two occupants ran from the scene, but the K9 was able to track Dubose to a backyard on N. Horsman Street.

He was arrested and charged with Fleeing to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Resisting a Police Officer.

Dubose was last arrested in March, on weapons charges after a traffic stop.