ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two-day Juneteenth celebration began at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park Sunday morning.

There was a community church service followed by an all-Black graduation. The “Live at Levings Talen Show” joined the fun with a special show for the holiday.

For one organizer, celebrating this day is something that he has worked on for decades.

“I’ve been working on Juneteenth for 33 years,” said Tommy Meeks, Rockford Juneteenth celebration chairman. “To see it get to this level of being a state holiday, and then the very next day a federal holiday, that, in a sense, ratifies everything I believed in a thought about years ago when I started promoting Juneteenth. So, I’m very happy to see it reach to this point.”

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

The festivities continue on Monday with a talent show by RPS 205 students, live music and the traditional “Juneteenth Awards.”