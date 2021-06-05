Rockford kicks off Pride Month with alley party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of residents filled the alley for the kick off event of Rockford’s Pride Month.

The Office Nite Club hosted the festivities. Events included drag queen bingo, a car parade, and live music with officials from Rockford speaking.

Vendors and food trucks also filled the area. Many organizations were there to provide more resources and information, giving an opportunity to continue growing equality in the Forest City.

“I think it’s really wonderful to see everybody just come together and celebrate each other whatever their preferences or identities are,” said Nicole Landreth of 317 Art Collective.

The event was free. Many say the alley party is another way to keep growing and promoting inclusion in the area.