ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday.

Residents are probably used to hearing the bells ring each holiday season. The “Red Kettle Campaign” started in Winnebago County at the Hobby Lobby on Rockford’s E. State Street Saturday. Seventy percent of the organization’s donations come during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army will assist those in need, as many continue to struggle with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, inflation and more. The money raised will provide emergency utility and rental assistance to help families stay in their homes. It will also fund social service programs.

This year’s goal is $265,000.

“I was at another location and the person just got out, the bell ringer, and I was getting the kettle all set for them,” said Major Monty Wandling, coordinator of the Salvation Army Winnebago County. “Before we even got that kettle hung up, a lady came up and put a dollar in and the ringers like, ‘I haven’t even started and I’m already on a roll.’ It was just kind of fun, so I’m encouraged by the beginning.”

Resident can sign up to volunteer here.