Rockford kids carve pumpkins with the police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is celebrating Halloween early.

District #2 was full of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening, as local kids were able to carve pumpkins, color, decorate cookies and enjoy candy, popcorn and apple cider.

Officers helped children out by cutting off the tops of the pumpkins, then gave the little ones creative control.

Rock House Officer Patrice Turner said that spending time with children is top priority.

“I think it’s really important for police officers to help build bridges between themselves and community members, just to help give a positive circumstance, like a positive interaction between police officers and the community,” Turner said. “I think that’s really important. Events like this help to do that.”

This was the third time the department has hosted “Pumpkins with Police.”