ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some young athletes will take to the Rockford courts on Monday.

“Hoopstars 3-on-3 Basketball Labor Day Tournament” is back at the UW Sports Factory, 305 S Madison St.

State Senator Steve Stadelman created the tournament back in 2013. It is open to young athletes from 3rd-9th grade.

The event is free, and registration is open through game day.