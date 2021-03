ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Forest City leader continues to break barriers–this time in a new position.

Dr. Rudy Valdez has been added to the Rockford Fire and Police Board of Commissioners.

Valdez will serve a three-year term in that position. He is replacing Maurice West Sr. Rockford city aldermen say the doctor is the first Latino man in the role.

He currently works as an engineering manager at Kaney Aerospace. Valdez also ran for mayor in 2016.