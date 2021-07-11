Rockford launches Black Chamber of Commerce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce celebrated it’s launch on Saturday.

The chamber will help give information, and financial and networking support to businesses that are established.

Leaders say the goal is to help strengthen and support black businesses in our community.

“When you strengthen black businesses, you strengthen black families and communities, so we’re hoping to bring opportunity to black business owners so maybe they haven’t had access to in the past,” said President & CEO of the Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce, Sheila Brown. “Also try to get some funding to them as well.”

Brown also said they’ll have opportunities for young businesses owners with youth and entrepreneurship program.