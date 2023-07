ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford tourism advocates launched a new program on Wednesday.

The “Rockford Public Art Trail” aims to bring awareness and visitation to the Rockford area. The region’s art scene is home to more than 100 murals and sculptures.

The program can be accessed on the Rockford Public Art website, where people can get a mobile “passport.”

Those passports can provide an online directory, history of pieces and uses geolocation to show artwork nearby.