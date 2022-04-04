SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers introduced legislation to benefit first responders.

Two House bills were announced on Monday. One would provide money to 24 hour day cares that give priority to children of first responders. Another would give a full-ride scholarship to students who spend at least four years in local law enforcement.

Local Representative Dave Vella is on of the sponsors. He spoke with Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana on keeping the community safe.

“The old way doesn’t work,” Vella said. “The old way that people on the other side of the aisle are throwing out doesn’t work. These are new ways that will hopefully take us into the next century, with cleaner streets [and] safer streets.”

A task force is looking at ways to retain people at police departments. It includes allowing retired officers to keep their guns and badges as a sign of appreciation.