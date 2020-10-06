Rockford leaders discuss forming a citizen’s review board in light of officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is in charge of the shooting investigation. But some residents take issue with the idea of police investigating police.

Community leaders and activists discussed an alternative solution.

“More answers. We need answers,” said Rockford Branch NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson.

Rockford community leaders and advocates say the investigation into last Friday’s officer involved shooting needs to be more transparent.

“At this point what’s going on right here in Rockford it’s urgent that we really get on top of this and make sure that the public is involved,” Greer Robinson added.

Some argue that although Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea made the right call by requesting the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force to investigate, the community should still be involved.

“Yes, they take it out of the immediate community police force but they’re still police officers who are policing the police,” said 5th Ward Ald. Venita Hervey.

“I would like to see us get started with some kinds of citizen’s review board or citizen involvement or component with the integrity task force,” Ald. Hervey added.

A citizen’s review board for Rockford is in the works. NAACP President Greer Robinson will meet with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

“We want to make sure what happens with our police is transparent. That we can see what’s going on and that we’re a part of it,” Greer Robinson said.

She says now more than ever is the time to make progress.

“Now with the shooting of the young man Jones, I heard he’s still in critical condition, we need to know what happened and the community wants to know what happened,” Greer Robinson concluded. “We want the community involved. Transparency is powerful. It will change our community.”

