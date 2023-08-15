ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One way to celebrate “815 Day” is through kindness.

Rockford city leaders encouraged residents to volunteer at a non-profit or collect donations for them this year.

The city’s “Miracle Mile” challenged people to complete 815 acts of kindness throughout the community. There was a stack of cards with different tasks.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara chose one Tuesday morning that asked to hand out bottles of water on a walking path. He did that in the afternoon.

The “Kindness Boards” are posted around town with uplifting messages and inspiring ideas.