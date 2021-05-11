Rockford leaders meet with activists to discuss desired qualities for open Fire, Police Chief positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The search for Rockford’s Police and Fire Chiefs presses on.

The committee in charge of finding the new leaders finalized its goals for the “top cop” position. These include maintaining officer professionalism, building strong relationships between the community and the Fire and Sheriff’s departments.

The new chief should also ramp up specialized training for officers. Members of “Eliminate Racism 815” attended Tuesday’s meeting and outlined what they think the city needs in order to thrive.

“Being patient and taking time to negotiate for non-violent results in standoff situations, using alternative forms of engagement to address issues of mental health, family stress and suicide threats,” said one member.

Randy Berke is serving as interim chief while the city works to find a permanent replacement.

