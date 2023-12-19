ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, Pope Francis gave Catholic priests around the world permission to bless same-sex unions, with certain limitations.

A document, signed by the Pope, emphasizes that while blessings are approved to be given to gay couples, they are not recognized with the same sacrament of marriage in the eyes of the Church.

LGBTQ advocates in Rockford say they have mixed feelings about the pope’s declaration.

“While it is a huge step forward towards a recognition of many diverse viewpoints, it doesn’t change the fundamental teaching of the Catholic Church,” said Jessica Green, president of Rockton Pride.

“The blessing that’s going to be occurring is going to have to be a separate occasion from the marriage itself. It’s still that separation between the two (that) still indicates… the underlying issue that we’re still dealing with, with trying to get to a place of marriage equality,” she added.

The Church still enforces its teaching that marriage remains solely between a man and a woman.

“We are moving toward a future that recognizes LGBTQ relationships,” Green said.

Monday’s declaration follows a 2021 ruling from the Vatican Doctrine Office that banned blessings of same-sex couples, saying “God cannot bless sin.”

“There’s so much more work to be done, but it’s good to know that at least Pope Francis is behind us a little bit,” said Rockford Area Pride Committee chair Andrew Mertzenic said.

The Rockford Diocese declined to comment for this story.