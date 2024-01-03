ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With 2024 upon us, a new state law is in effect that bans the banning of books.

Librarians across Illinois are praising the move, which is the first of its kind in the nation. The law stops state-funded libraries from banning or removing books because of religious or partisan disapproval.

“To have that as a state law so that it’s not at the whims of a local school board or library board, petty politics, county politics, city politic to say no. In Illinois, we look at the ethics. We look at what’s best for our communities,” says Sarah Stumpf, a librarian at Rockford Public Library.

“We support our library staff to stand up to people who want to censor and challenge the materials we have in our library. And we believe that it is valuable to have diverse collections that reflect the needs and interests of the whole community.”

Support for library staff is essential for best serving the community, Strumpf says. “Part of my job is to look at books that are coming out and say, look, do I think there’s somebody here who would really like this? Do I think that’s really going to spark joy or conversation? Do I think it’s going to educate and uplift people? I’m here to try to figure out how I can serve the community the best way that I can.”

Not only does Strumpf hope the state support is felt by librarians, but also by community members checking out books.

“I hope that it makes everybody in the community feel like they can get what they want and what they need from the library without judgment, without censorship.”