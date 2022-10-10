ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was Indigenous Peoples’ Day, so families visited the Rockford Public Library to learn more about the history of Indigenous People in the Rockford area.

There was a storytime and dreamcatcher craft. Native American author Kim Sigafus of the Ojibwa Tribe was the guest speaker.

Organizers said that it is important to amplify the voices of Indigenous People, and the library is the perfect place for storytelling and listening.

“It’s something that I wish I would have known more about growing up when I was younger. I think history books can only share so much with us. I think a lot of our history books are out-of-date as well,” said Kathryn Gorzek, library assistant for youth services at RPL. “So, it’s nice to get a living and breathing person to show Native Americans since they play an important part in our society.”

This was the first year that the event has been held. The day was part of the library’s plan to celebrate diversity in Rockford.