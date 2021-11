ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local library got some help to provide adults a path to get their high school diplomas.

Rockford Public Library got $25,000 from the Woodward Charitable Trust. The money will fund scholarships for the library’s “Career Online High School” program, which allows adults to finish high school through online classes.

Program administrators said that the grant will allow more than a dozen people to take part.