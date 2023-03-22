ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library will host actor Danny Trejo in a discussion of his career and the launch of his new cookbook.

According to a press release, “Trejo will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction.”

Trejo has starred in dozens of films including Desperado, Heat, the From Dusk Til Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Spy Kids, and Machete. On the television side, he’s had recurring roles on Sons of Anarchy, King of the Hill, Breaking Bad, and The Flash, among others. He has also starred in and voiced various popular video games like Call of Duty, Fallout, and Grand Theft Auto, as well as voiced characters in the animated films Storks, The Book of Life, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, and Maya and the Three.

He shared his love of food with the world in the release of his first cookbook Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA. His fearlessly honest memoir Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood was released in July 2021.

The event will be held Tuesday, April 4th at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can register for this virtual event at www.rockfordpubliclibrary.org/events.