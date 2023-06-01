ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library (RPL) is encouraging kids and adults pick up a book this summer.

The “Summer Reading Challenge” is back.

Readers of all ages will log 500 minutes each month from June-August. They can track their progress and win prizes. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.”

Studies have shown that children who read throughout the summer experience less learning loss by the time they go back to school in the fall.

RPL is holding a kickoff event at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 N. Main St., on Saturday. Readers can sign up for the challenge on their website.