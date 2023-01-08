ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise.

It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside a permitted chicken coop.

Leaders believe that it could teach kids valuable lessons on farm life and responsibility. Others said that this will address issues that residents are facing with sustainability and inflation.