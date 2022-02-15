ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The putting greens might be covered in snow, but that did not stop Rockford golf enthusiasts from practicing their swings.

The park district’s “Rockford Loves Golf” event took place Tuesday night. Amateurs, professionals and sports companies gathered at MercyHealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E Riverside Blvd., to learn more about summer golf programs, sign up for 2022 memberships and buy discounted merchandise.

“We have a excess merchandise from this last year that we wanted to get out and let people take a look at and get as well as a lot of new programs this summer and we wanted to make sure they know about before the season start,” said Jordan Zellman, director of instruction.

The free event ran until 9 p.m.