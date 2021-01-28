Rockford Lutheran announces $2M in new student scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Lutheran School announced it would be handing out more than $2 million in scholarships next fall.

“The State of Illinois has created Tuition Tax Credit scholarships as one path to funding the choice of parents with the greatest financial need. Rockford Lutheran is pledging to work with every family that desires a Christian Education,” said Executive Director Don Gillingham.

The funds will be awarded to merit, interest and need-based new students entering First through Ninth Grade.

Interested students will need to take a scholarship test on one of three days: Saturday, Feburary 27th at 9 a.m.; Saturday, March 27th at 9 a.m.; or Saturday, April 24th at 9 a.m.

Families are encouraged to register for one of the testing dates by calling 815-877-9551.