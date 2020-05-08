Rockford Lutheran gives yard signs to 650 students and staff to celebrate ‘National Teacher Appreciation Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Today is the last day of National Teacher Appreciation Week, and to make sure no one was left out, Rockford Lutheran Schools gave out more than 650 lawn signs for students and staff.

Anyone attending or working at Rockford Lutheran received a sign.

Don Gillingham, the school’s executive director, said, “This is for everybody. Second graders are going through a tough time, too. The 10th grader really needs to know they need to get busy and finish off the work they have to do, and the 9th grader, they don’t know this isn’t what high school is like.”

Gillingham also said Rockford Lutheran is planning to hold an in-person graduation, three weeks after Illinois enters Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

