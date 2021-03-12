Rockford Lutheran students put smiles on faces at Fairhaven retirement home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As part of Lutheran Schools Week, more than 400 students paraded across Alpine Road on Friday to support local seniors at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center.

Residents at the nursing home haven’t had outside visitors in months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were thrilled to greet the hundreds of students who stopped by.

So many students and staff showed up Friday, they surrounded the entire building.

“To have 415 here, to wave at the residents, gives them hope and joy, inspires them,” said Christine Hintzsche, Fairhaven’s assistant administrator. “The residents were waving, they (the kids) were waving back. The excitement that the children had was amazing.”

Tabitha Jensen and her 8th Grade history class hand delivered letters to the residents.

“We had the chance to write letters and tell them a little about ourselves and what we were learning in class, and then also ask them some more stuff about themselves,” said Jensen. “That way, they can think about it and, if they wanted to write back, they could.”

Kids also dropped off artwork and a choir treated the group to a performance.

Students like Jensen say they hope to get a new pen pal out of the experience.

“I’m just kind of excited to see what they say. What they remember. What they really enjoyed from being a teenager, because we also asked them like, ‘What was your favorite music?’ or ‘What were your hobbies?’ So like really seeing what life was like for them then,” she said.

Jensen said just seeing the smiles on so many faces made the school service project special.

“We were blessed to be the recipients of this project,” Hintzsche said.

Some of Fairhaven’s residents are former teachers who said they especially enjoyed the visit.