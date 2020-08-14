Rockford makes final push to get residents to fill out census

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford makes its final push to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census.

New resources are being focused on the center part of the city, on both sides of the river. Return rates there well below the community, state, and national averages. A $70,000 state grant will be used on a multi-media campaign to push the importance of the census.

Census workers are going door to door in the area as well. According to city administrators, each person missed can add up to $15,000 in federal funding lost over ten years.

“We still then need to provide the different programs and services that everyone relies on. Police and fire and infrastructure, new roads and school funding and investment in healthcare and education that comes from federal dollars that are allocated, based on census data. So, five or ten minutes of your time provides an incredible return on investment,” explained Wester Wuori, the chief of staff for the City of Rockford.

By law, personal information gathered by the census cannot be shared with other federal agencies like ICE or the FBI.

