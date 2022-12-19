ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after police say a car pulled up alongside him and opened fire Saturday afternoon.

According to Rockford Police, the victim was on N. Main and Auburn when a gray sedan pulled up alongside his SUV and the suspect began firing.

Police became involved in the investigation after the SUV, riddled with bullet holes along the driver’s side, arrived at a local hospital. Police said Monday the victim is listed in critical but stable condition.