Rockford man accidentally shoots roommate while cleaning gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a person was shot when a man accidentally discharged his gun while cleaning it on Sunday.

Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of Sage Drive around 3:30 p.m. where they discovered the man had been cleaning his weapon and it fired through the wall, hitting a roommate in the hallway.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The unnamed man faces a charge of Reckless Endangerment.

