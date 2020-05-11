Rockford man accidentally shoots roommate while cleaning gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a person was shot when a man accidentally discharged his gun while cleaning it on Sunday.
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of Sage Drive around 3:30 p.m. where they discovered the man had been cleaning his weapon and it fired through the wall, hitting a roommate in the hallway.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The unnamed man faces a charge of Reckless Endangerment.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir coming to Rockford
- LIVE: President Trump holds first coronavirus briefing in two weeks
- Illinois has 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 54 additional deaths
- Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting at Church and Whitman
- Blue Angels to fly over Chicago Tuesday in honor of health care workers
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!