Rockford man accused of arson now faces sexual assault accusation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 53-year-old Herbert Schnoor, already accused setting his nephew’s duplex on fire, has now been charged with sexual assault charges.
Rockford Police say in November of 2019, police learned that a victim had been sexually abused at a residence on South 5th Street.
Police also claim Schnoor set fire to a property at 413 Highland Avenue on November 13th.
A bystander called in the fire around 7:30 a.m. Police say Schnoor was arrested at the scene.
Schnoor was initially charged with Arson, which carries a maximum sentence of 7 years, but the charge was upgraded to Aggravated Arson, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.
He has now been charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!