Rockford man accused of arson now faces sexual assault accusation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 53-year-old Herbert Schnoor, already accused setting his nephew’s duplex on fire, has now been charged with sexual assault charges.

Rockford Police say in November of 2019, police learned that a victim had been sexually abused at a residence on South 5th Street.

Police also claim Schnoor set fire to a property at 413 Highland Avenue on November 13th.

A bystander called in the fire around 7:30 a.m. Police say Schnoor was arrested at the scene.

Schnoor was initially charged with Arson, which carries a maximum sentence of 7 years, but the charge was upgraded to Aggravated Arson, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

He has now been charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

