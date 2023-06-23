ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly beat a mentally disabled man in the waiting room of Swedish American Hospital.

Jesse Kieler, 44, was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated battery.

According to court documents, Kieler was being walked from the waiting room to another part of the hospital when he returned to the room and began punching the man in the face.

The victim told police he was watching T.V. at the time, and believed Kieler punched him 10 times.

According to police, Kieler said he punched the man because “he did not like that [the victim] was sitting there.”

Kieler was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.