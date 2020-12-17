Rockford man accused of child abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 33-year-old Gilbert Reese on charges of domestic battery.

Police say they received a report that child abuse had occurred in the 4700 block of East Lawn Drive on Saturday, November 21st.

Gilbert was identified as a suspect, having been known to the victim, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, December 16th, and faces charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and four counts of Domestic Battery.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES: