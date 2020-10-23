Rockford man accused of child rape

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Patrick Matlock has been charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a juvenile under the age of 13.

According to Rockford Police, Matlock was known to the victim. He was arrested on Thursday in the 2700 block of Kilburn Avenue.

Matlock is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

