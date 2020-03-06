Rockford man accused of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Jeremy Jenkins is accused of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a child.

According to the Rockford Police Department, detectives were made aware of an allegation against Jenkins on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019.

The abuse allegedly occurred between December 2018 and December 2019, to a victim under the age of 12.

Jenkins was arrested on Thursday, March 5th.

He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

