ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Strebing, 45, was arrested Thursday after authorities say he fought with an off-duty police officer who apprehended him for shoplifting at Best Buy.
According to police, an off-duty Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Strebing around 4:20 p.m. at the Best Buy store at 281 Deane Drive.
Police say Strebing was taken into custody following a brief struggle.
He is charged with Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, five counts of Retail Theft, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Firefighters combat apartment fire in Rockford
- Police say Rockford man shot at woman during domestic incident
- Rockford man accused of fighting off-duty police officer after being caught shoplifting at Best Buy
- Coroner: Body found in Rock River identified as missing Janesville girl
- Shedd Aquarium reopens Friday with new safety precautions in place
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!