Rockford man accused of fighting off-duty police officer after being caught shoplifting at Best Buy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Strebing, 45, was arrested Thursday after authorities say he fought with an off-duty police officer who apprehended him for shoplifting at Best Buy.

According to police, an off-duty Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Strebing around 4:20 p.m. at the Best Buy store at 281 Deane Drive.

Police say Strebing was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

He is charged with Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, five counts of Retail Theft, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

