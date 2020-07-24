Rockford man accused of home invasion, woman battered with gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Justin Burnell was arrested Thursday after he and at least two accomplices allegedly forced their way into a Rockford home and struck a woman inside.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Barton Blvd around 1:20 a.m. for a home invasion in progress.

Police say a woman arrived at the residence and was exiting her vehicle when a man, armed with a handgun, approached her and told her to get him inside the residence.

The woman knocked on the door and when the owner answered, at least three suspects forced their way inside, police said. Two of the assailants were armed with handguns at the time and struck the woman in the head with one of the weapons, and demanded money and property from the victim.

Another occupant inside the home heard what was happening and called police.

When officers arrived, they saw two suspects fleeing the scene and located Burnell inside the home. He was taken into custody at the scene, police said, where officers recovered two handguns and ammunition.

Burnell was charged with Home Invasion.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

