ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man wanted for allegedly setting his nephew’s ex-girlfriend’s car on fire in December is still wanted by police.

Joe Pumilia, 33, is charged with aggravated arson, according to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

The incident occurred on September 3, when the Rockford Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire in the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Officials said a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was in flames and the fire had spread to the adjacent house, where a woman and her son were inside.

The pair escaped to a neighbor’s garage for safety, and the woman said she saw two masked suspects, one alleged to be Pumilia, standing near her car.

Investigators later determined that the woman’s ex-boyfriend, John Redwine, 25, was in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on charges of domestic abuse.

Officials believe that from jail, Redwine arranged with his mother, Connie Gille (Redwine), 46, to have his uncle, Joe Pumilia, and Jesse O’hern, 28, a friend of the family, set the fire in retaliation for Redwine’s arrest.

Redwine, Gille, and O’hern were arrested in connection to the alleged arson, Pumilia was not in custody as of December 22.

Pumilia was also arrested in August after he and Redwine allegedly broke into LKQ Auto Parts, 601 Harrison Avenue. He was charged with criminal trespass and burglary.

Anyone with information concerning Pumilia is encouraged to contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.