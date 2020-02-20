Rockford man accused of killing sister and her husband faces 76 counts of murder

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Kelvin Langston has been indicted on 76 counts of First Degree Murder for the slaying of his sister, Christina Langston-Hill, and her husband, Teon Hill, last July.

The couple were shot to death in their home at 727 Bruce Street on Thursday, August 8th, 2019.

Langston is also charged with killing his sister’s dog about one month prior.

Court records showed Langston-Hill had taken out an order of protection against her brother. Prosecutors say Langston was trying to prevent the Hills from testifying against him.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Langston is due back in court on February 27th.

