ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years.

Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

According to court documents, the abuse happened while one child was in kindergarten through 4th grade, and the other was between 4th and 7th grade.