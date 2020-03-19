ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 59-year-old Terry Yoho has been arrested and charged for a series of residential burglaries in the northwest portion of Winnebago County in November.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, evidence obtained at a crime scene in the 4300 block of Steward Road which implicated Yoho as a suspect.
He was arrested on March 16th, 2020, and charged with Residential Burglary.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: White House coronavirus task force briefing
- Rockford man accused of residential burglaries in Winnebago County
- Janesville man accidentally shoots self, person nearby
- Make-A-Wish postpones wishes in wake of coronavirus
- Wuhan reports no new cases of coronavirus
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!