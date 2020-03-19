Rockford man accused of residential burglaries in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 59-year-old Terry Yoho has been arrested and charged for a series of residential burglaries in the northwest portion of Winnebago County in November.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, evidence obtained at a crime scene in the 4300 block of Steward Road which implicated Yoho as a suspect.

He was arrested on March 16th, 2020, and charged with Residential Burglary.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

