MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man has been charged in an investigation into narcotics trafficking along the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in the investigation, Kuluva Rucker, 35, was taken into custody on Manchester Road near I-90 in South Beloit.

After he was detained, deputies raided an apartment in the 7300 block of Rolling Hills Lane.

Authorities reported that a 4×4 was placed between the front door of the apartment and an additional door, a device known as a “dead man” door stop.

Inside the apartment, deputies reported finding multiple caches of cocaine, over $10,000 in bills, and two Glock handguns.

According to detectives, in an interview with police Rucker admitted he was caught “red-handed” and requested an attorney.

Police claimed Rucker was a flight risk due to his home being located close to the border, and his multiple trips to Beloit on a daily basis.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owners Identification, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Rucker is a convicted felon in the state of Wisconsin for a felony bail jumping conviction in 2006, and possession of THC in Wisconsin in 2017.